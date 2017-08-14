The Driskill is the Perfect Place to Enjoy A Mini Vacation

From where I’m sitting, we get to enjoy a mini vacation in the form of 4 consecutive free days, and that seems like the perfect excuse to plan a short trip, right? I’m not that sure what your plans are for a short city break, but allow us to recommend The Driskill, a high-end hotel like no place else, located in downtown Austin, where guests will get to experience a wonderful blend of Southern hospitality, originality, and Texan history.

Completed way back in 1886 as the showplace of cattle baron Jesse Driskill, this magnificent hotel features a level of luxury too exquisite to be kept behind closed doors, with world class service and bespoke amenities complementing this spectacular building in the best of ways.

The luxurious hotel before you has 189 distinctive guestrooms to offer, among which are the refreshed Curio, Vintage and Cityscape rooms, plus the lavish Signature Suites, all of them offering a magical blend of classic styling and rich colors of the Texas Hill Country. Furthermore, all these gorgeous accommodations include a blend of contemporary and unique historical artwork, plush robes, regal bath linens, and custom furniture, vanities, and bathtubs.

In terms of dining, the hotel’s award-winning Driskill Grill is known for pairing timeless American cuisine with the perfect wine selection, and if you’d like to go out a little, the hotel’s proximity to The Long Center for the Arts, Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater, the opera, symphony, and Austin’s world renowned 6th Street music scene will get your tourists’ muscles pumped. Have fun!