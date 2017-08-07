The Diwa Club in Goa is a Blissful Resort within a Resort

A spectacular resort found within the broader confines of Alila Diwa Goa, The Diwa Club is an exclusive tropical paradise, nestled between the swaying palms and lush greenery of Majorda. The Arabian Sea and the wonderful beaches of Goa are just a few minutes away as well, but you might not want to leave this place at all, after you arrive here.

All rooms and suites at this magical resort overlook a blissful central pool, which represents a little haven of tranquility, where you could simply let your muscles relax and forget all about the hustle and bustle of city life. Of course, there is more than one way to get completely relaxed, which is where Spa Alila’s Asian and Ayurveda treatments come in.

Rest assured, the ultimate relaxation will he achieved here; just the drool inducing sights and the overall atmosphere of this resort will get you halfway there.

With a charming decor and amenities like walk-in wardrobes, dedicated work spaces, media hubs and Wi-Fi Internet, staying in won’t be a problem, but you might want to check out the Bistro, where a team of culinary experts will take you on a culinary voyage throughout the world. This beautiful restaurant is exclusively for the use of Diwa Club guests, while other options can be found in the Alila Diwa Goa complex as well, like Spice, VIVO, and The Edge Bar and Lounge.

In the end, I can’t help but return to the awesome Spa Alila, daydreaming about the unique treatments and therapies here, specially designed to completed relax and re-energize anyone. Facilities include two double treatment rooms, two Ayurveda rooms, and a yoga center. Any plans to travel to Goa in the near future?