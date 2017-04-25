The D Throne S Electric Might be the Most Luxurious Toy Car

In case you loved the Morgan EV3 Junior just as much as we did, or the Mercedes AMG GT Bobby Car and the kid-sized, fully electric version of the McLaren P1 Roadster, get ready to surprise your children with another awesome treat. Called the D Throne S Electric, this tiny luxury car could easily compete with all the above, charming your little ones with a timeless look and complete style and comfort.

Designed by Hyunsoo Choi and Taeno Yoon, this beautiful toy car might be the most luxurious thing your child could ever receive, but did you know that an adult may also hop on board and join in on the fun? It’s true that this tiny car was only meant to put a smile on your child’s face, but that won’t stop adults from feeling a little bit envious, right?

With a mesmerizing design inspired by the same vehicles your grandfather used to dream about, the D Throne S Electric is a perfect example of style and craftsmanship – you wouldn’t expect that in a toy car, would you? Obviously, there was a great deal of time and work put into this project.

The cabin shows off exquisite handmade leather seats complementing a chic black or white exterior, but if you have a certain desire, there might be a way to get it done as well. What we meant to say is that if you’re willing to pay a little bit more, the company will make your toy car look even cooler or more outrageous.

