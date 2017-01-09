The Cloudbreak Superyacht Will Take You On A Dreamy Cruise

SuperYachtsMonaco is exclusively offering the luxury explorer yacht Cloudbreak for charter. Currently cruising around the Caribbean, with weekly rates starting at €750,000, this jewel is worth every single penny. The idea behind this sleek superyacht was all about adventure, exploration and enjoying the great outdoors, with the 72.5-meter vessel set to go on a daunting maiden voyage, circumnavigate our planet and impress everyone as it sails the seven seas.

The acclaimed Norwegian designer Espen Oeino was responsible for the wonderful touches aboard, offering comfort and shelter from the elements withing an astounding atmosphere. A range of well-defined styling cues set Cloudbreak apart from any other yacht, such as the cozy sundeck, the mast as well as the helideck. The latter is home to Cloudbreak’s own helicopter but also doubles as a party deck thanks to a high-tech sound system with weatherproof speakers.

Guests may also enjoy a mid-level observation deck, where loungers and a cool view of the pool deck, with its 10-seater Jacuzzi below, should be more than enough to put a smile on their faces. This wonderful yacht has been also fitted with an array of advanced navigational equipment, plus several watercrafts and onboard toys to keep everything safe and fun. Speaking of which, Cloudbreak is even equipped with a full arsenal of snowboarding and skiing gear that can be loaded into the helicopter, just in case you want to hit the slopes next.

Christian Liaigre was the man behind the vessel’s minimalist interior, with wide open spaces and high-quality design elements making sure no day will be boring aboard this yacht. Keeping guests informed and entertained is a system that provides real-time location updates delivered by Google Earth with pinpoint accuracy, and with a range of 8,750 nautical miles, there’s no destination out of reach for this vessel’s captain.

