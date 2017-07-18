The CJR Commander Series Will Give You Wings

Kickstarter has become one of the coolest places on the web, allowing us to discover new levels of awesomeness almost every single day. Take for instance, CJR Watches, a micro-brand founded in 2013, that has just unveiled the eye catching Commander Series before you. This new CJR timepiece demands attention not by putting out an elegant vibe, but by being as bold as possible, without caring about anyone’s opinion.

With the super early bird deal you could get this stunning watch for just $449, in one of the four different color options. Featuring a 45 mm case, an impressive skeleton display design and a precise automatic movement, this timepiece will definitely turn a few heads on the streets, especially at night, when the illuminated skeleton dial seems to come to life.

The second wheel, the 24-hour indicator or the strikingly modern hands are just a few of the stand-out features of this timepiece. Its dial boasts a superb honeycomb texture, while the tips of the hands have been painted in a contrasting color, and the arms, the visible screws or the sapphire disc gives it a unique feel, which reminds you of the beauty and excitement of flying.

The CJR Commander Series comes with an automatic Miyota 82S7 movement in a skeleton version, that’s backed up by a decent 40-hour power reserve. At the end of the day, the detachable 22 mm straps will make the difference – if not, feel free to head over to CJR’s Kickstarter project and find out more. This watch is definitely worth your time.