The charming Sirena 64 Yacht Marks New Beginnings

Turkish shipyard Sirena Yachts has recently unveiled the first of two new models from the brand’s freshly-introduced motor-yacht marque. Designed to be a true seafaring vessel, with enough fuel and water storage for long-range cruising, Sirena 64 comes with an interesting layout, imagined by Spadolini Design Studio, which allows the 68-feet vessel to have multiple large living spaces such as the flybridge area or the bow with a Jacuzzi.

The future owners of this lovely vessel will benefit from a stunning 258-square-feet suite, which comes with a full-beam bathroom, while guests will have to chose one of the two additional en-suite staterooms, with an optional cabin for 2 crew members being also on board; that means this small yacht could get up to eight people aboard.

The main concept around Sirena Yachts’ interiors is comfort and light, which is why this vessel shows off warm and elegant areas. The light-colored fabrics and furnishings inside, and the dark wood floors and ceiling accents contrast nicely with the light, thus welcoming everyone within a relaxing atmosphere. Down below, LED illumination adds to the windows’ natural lighting. but it’s the exteriors that get us excited.

The 410-square-fet flybridge is perfect for some open-air fun, while the sunbeds and the cozy dining area keep up with that theme; there’s also a teak swim platform, at sea level, which is probably a good place to start a party.

Last but not least, we should also mention that the Sirena 64 boasts an efficient semi-displacement GRP hull, capable of reaching a top speed of 27 knots thanks to two CAT C12.9 engines. But you will need at least 1.54 million Euros to brag about owning this yacht, so start saving up!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus