The Céline Soft Cube Bag Is Perfect for this Summer

Céline‘s handbag lineup is filled with many incredible options, ready to satisfy all needs and taste, with a functional design and the brand’s signature luxe minimalism. The latest addition to this ever-growing lineup is the Céline Soft Cube Bag, a chic 9 by 9 inch square handbag, that’s 5 inch deep, rendered in pliable calfskin on both the outside and the inside.

Women from all over the world will probably appreciate the wonderful top handles and crossbody strap, that will often come in a contrsting color, as well as the zip closure and two interior flat pockets. Simple, practical, and extremely stylish, Céline’s new casual bag will keep business women going on with a smile on their faces.

The Céline Soft Cube Bag currently comes in only one size that could fit all your essentials, but there is reason to believe the French brand will soon render new sizes to keep everyone happy. Céline usually introduces new sizes of their recently launched designs, as long as they prove to be popular with the ladies, but let’s get down to business, shall we?

The Soft Cube is in line with Céline’s other simple day bags, with the calfskin choices setting you back $1,700, while suede bag could be yours for $1,650. But there’s also an eye catching, shearling version on sale, that will set you back a cool $3,050. The Céline Soft Cube Bag is already available for purchase online or in any Céline stores near you.