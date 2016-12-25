The Carlton House Terrace – a Stunning £35M Penthouse in London

Covering 861 square meters of luxurious living spaces, the Carlton House Terrace is actually a unique penthouse from London, that was recently listed for sale at a staggering £35 million (or $43 million). Found right in the heart of London, this property sits in the prestigious St James neighborhood, in close proximity to the Buckingham Palace and many other important landmarks in town.

The penthouse sits on the top floors of a beautiful regency style building, that was designed by John Nash in the early 19th century, and offers a private entrance, with desk for concierge, 24 hour security, and many other interesting details. But the future owners of this extraordinary property will probably be more impressed by the stunning views of the St. James Park and the Mall, with an incredible terrace that’s probably worth every single penny.

The lavish penthouse before you also offers exceptional reception and entertaining spaces, complemented by bespoke finishes, a designer kitchen, and air conditioning throughout the home. There are actually two chef’s kitchens on site, helping you host glorious events here and tease every guest with delicious treats.

The Carlton House Terrace spreads over two floors, with four bedroom suites, three generous reception rooms and that gorgeous terrace that’s facing South-West. There are also three large parking spaces for your favorite cars, as well as an un-modernised area of over 2,300 square feet on the lower ground floor – feel free to let your imagination run wild.

[jamesedition]

