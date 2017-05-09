The Camby, Autograph Collection is a Landmark in Phoenix

Proudly sitting right on the picturesque Camelback Corridor, in Phoenix’s upscale commercial and financial center, The Camby hotel, part of the Autograph Collection, allows guests to experience desert hospitality in a way they could have never imagined, with a stunning blend of incredible amenities and world-class services, complemented by serene mountain or city views.

This imposing hotel sits within an urban haven, right where shopping, dining and entertainment meet together in The Biltmore, so there are plenty of things to do in or around the hotel. The Camby offers 277 gorgeous guest rooms, each of them boasting modern conveniences and luxury touches like marble bathrooms, feather beds or Egyptian cotton linens.

Temperatures are obviously an issue in the Valley of the Sun, which is why The Camby Hotel’s rooftop bar and pool are probably the best way to chill out and cool off. The bar will tease you with festive margaritas, refreshing cocktails and cold beers, and if you get hungry, the hotel’s marvelous Artizen Restaurant is always ready to tease your senses with simple, yet sophisticated dishes.

The Bees Knees cocktail bar will aim to grab your attention and provide you with a good place to retire once the evening arrives, and if you’d like to relax a little, there are three stunning outdoor spa treatment areas, as well as a full-service gym, but the wonderful Zest Spa seems to stand out with its special spa menu – is it just me, or does this place sounds dreamy already?

