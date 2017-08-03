The Blue Satellite Headphones Will Make You Enjoy The Silence

Blue Microphones have been enchanting the world’s greatest artists for over 20 years, but the acclaimed audio production company has decided to go a step further and designed an impressive set of wireless over-ear headphones. Called Blue Satellite, these headphones promise to deliver crisp and clear music, everywhere you go, without any distracting noises.

Mixing Blue sound quality with an all-new patent pending active noise canceling (ANC) technology, alongside a premium wireless technology and a built-in audiophile amp, these headphones aim to set a new benchmark for audiophiles everywhere. The company states that Blue Satellite are the only wireless noise-cancelling headphones that eliminate unwanted noises without compromising your music – at least that’s their official claim.

Apparently Blue has a patent pending design that keeps your music safe on one pair of drivers, while dedicating a separate pair to the ANC. The $399,99 Satellite headphones also feature a built-in all-analog audiophile amplifier, which pairs beautifully with the company’s proprietary 44 mm drivers, with the included 3-meter audio cable eliminating the need to charge up your batteries.

Those of you not so technically inclined might have noticed by now that these headphones look super cool as well. Showing off a minimalist design, this set should keep you company anywhere you go, as long as you choose the proper playlist for it. Any ideas?