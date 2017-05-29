The Blissful NH Collection Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi

The NH Collection Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi might be a pretty long name to remember, but once you get a glimpse of this spectacular retreat, you will surely write it down and plan your next vacation here. Perched on a scenic cliffside, high above the Mediterranean sea, this charming building was once a 13th century monastery, with monks and later the Catholic Church, using it as a private retreat.

But in the last 100 years this historic site has been converted into a stunning hotel, slowly transforming itself into the luxurious retreat before you, with ultra modern rooms and an overwhelming atmosphere. Add in the breathtaking views over the sea and Italy’s famed Amalfi Coast and you get a recipe for perfection.

This high-end hotel has just 53 rooms on offer, but they’re all equally gorgeous, with magical views, terracotta floors, marble bathrooms and a stylish decor making you want to stay indoors as much as possible. Apart from these superb accommodations, Grand Hotel Convento Di Amalfi also offers two stunning restaurants, called La Locanda and Kysuhu, serving Italian and Japanese delicacies, plus a lovely bar and an incredible wellness area, with a gym and Turkish bath.

But the place where you’ll be spending most of your days here is probably the hotels heated infinity pool, for obvious reasons. And since you’re basically in the heart of the Amalfi coast, exploring this extraordinary part of the world and taking in the nearby sights is clearly a must. You won’t regret that!

