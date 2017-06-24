The Banyan Tree Ringha is Definitely Something Else

High in the Himalayas, in China’s beautiful Yunnan province, that’s part of Greater Tibet, the incredible mountainous landscape should be more than enough to take your breath away and make you feel overwhelmed and excited.

But Banyan Tree Ringha plans to make your trip to this unique part of the world even more unforgettable, with rejuvenating spa treatments, amazing mountain hikes, or the luxuriously renovated Tibetan farmhouses, where you could spend all day long relaxing in front of a cozy fireplace, while enjoying serene views of the magical surroundings of this retreat.

Surrounded by snow-capped peaks all around you, the rustic charm of these traditional Tibetan farmhouses and the indulgent pleasures you will be experiencing here will have you believing the mythical Shangri-La has become a reality.

Every suite and lodge at the gorgeous Banyan Tree Ringha boasts a superb mix of traditional and modern comforts, with intricate wood carvings and decadently comfortable beds, blending in with just the right modern amenities one might need nowadays. A good night’s sleep is a must here, considering that treks through the surrounding mountain playground of idyllic lakes, raging rivers, and soaring peaks will most likely get you very tired.

But when you’re high in the Himalayas, inner peace is the main purpose. We tend to believe that a steam bath or a special couples’ massage might help with that, while a gourmet dinner and a smooth drink will be the perfect end to the most wonderful day in this unique part of the world. I’m feeling sleepy already; when are we leaving?