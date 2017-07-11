The BAC Art Car Mono Project Brings Artistic Flair To The Road

Everybody is going crazy over spacious and luxurious sedans right now, but the ultra light, sporty and minimalist BAC Mono stands out by doing its own thing. If its pure design wasn’t enough to get too many people staring, the British sports car maker decided the vehicle would be an interesting canvas for a special art project. That’s how the BAC Art Car Mono project has been born.

The awesome single-seat roadster now features electric blue, red and yellow stripes, along the length of the black body. A wonderful mix of state of the art automotive technology and art, this eye catching version of the BAC Mono was developed by BAC and Autodesk, with the later responsible for the CFD graphics to life on the car’s body.

The freshly-added stripes create a vibrant display of aerodynamics and airflow atop the black body of this beauty, and according to BAC, this is a first in the automotive industry; I’m not that sure, but it’s safe to say it looks cool.

Once we all remember that the BAC Mono is powered by an impressive 305-hp 2.5-liter, offering a 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration of just 2.8 seconds, it all comes together into one hell of a ride. This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed saw the arrival of various interesting projects, yet this one still manages to stand out from the crowd.