The Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Redefines Automotive Appeal

If anyone else doubted it, Aston Martin has decided to prove once again that the brilliant people working hard on the company’s automotive jewels really know what they are doing. The Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante has been recently revealed, and it’s a vision of perfection if you ask us, a breathtaking convertible based on the incredibly sensual Aston Martin Vanquish S, of course.

As such, a naturally-aspirated 5.9-liter V12 engine is hiding beneath the sexy exterior, developing an astonishing 594 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque and sending all this power towards the rear axle through a re-calibrated 8-speed Touchtronic III transmission to make sure you’re having instant fun.

Compared to the Vanquish Volante, the S model brags about a new exhaust system with quad tailpipes, retuned suspension components, as well as updated anti-roll bar bushes. This means an improved driving experience and dynamics, with the visual tweaks keeping in line with the aforementioned sporty attitude.

Speaking of visual updates, please note the carbon fiber-clad front fascia and splitter, the new aerodynamic side skirts or the overhauled rear-end with a menacing diffuser, that will surely turn a lot of heads on the streets. Aston Martin fans in the United States will have to come up with exactly $315,775 if they want to park a Vanquish S Volante in their driveway.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus