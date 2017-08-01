The All-New Rolls-Royce Phantom Breaks Cover

It’s officially here! Rolls-Royce has just introduced a new take on its iconic Phantom and.. it’s a total knockout! This ravishing car before you aims to reclaim the title of the world’s most luxurious vehicle, and it does that in style, with all kinds of upgrades, serious levels of elegance and luxury, and the same instantly recognizable appeal.

Up front, the brilliant designers from Rolls-Royce went for a taller and larger grille, integrated into the surrounding bodywork to get a more modern appearance and complementing the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament in the best of ways. The new Phantom also comes with laserlight headlights, supposedly the most advanced in the world, that will shed light on anything as far as 600 meters (1,968 feet).

At the rear, the all new Rolls-Royce Phantom has been equipped with the largest single-piece of hand-polished stainless steel seen on any car, gracing around the windows and C-pillar. Furthermore, a more steeply raked window has been surrounded by a stainless steel frame, while a new set of 22″alloys finish everything off on the outside.

On the inside, the British automaker pulled out all the stops to make it one of the most luxurious cars of all time. All-new comfortable front seats inspired by the famous Eames Lounge Chair of 1956, rear picnic tables and a rear entertainment system that hides away at the push of a button are just a few of the features anyone of us would love to experience.

Please note that Rolls-Royce offers several different rear seat configurations, so feel free to let your imagination run wild. Drivers will also find two 12.3-inch TFT displays inside the cockpit, an analog clock and a wide array of handcrafted wood trim. The optional equipment list includes the likes of a starlight headliner and a rear drinking package, but it’s probably too long to discuss right here.

The new Rolls-Royce Phantom also aims to be the most silent motor car in the world, benefiting from over 286 lbs (130 kg) worth of sound insulation equipment. But I’m sure you would love to hear the sound of the fresh twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12, which develops 563 hp (420 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque and puts it to the road via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

An all-new aluminum spaceframe platform, designed specifically for Rolls-Royce and 30% more rigid than its predecessor, keeps this beauty on the road, and it will be used on all future models including the next-generation Ghost, Wraith, and Dawn.

Keeping in line with the brand’s excellence and its reputation for comfort, the vehicle benefits from a self-leveling air suspension and a new double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle. A long list of driver assistance systems, alongside a head-up display and a surround vision system, will make any trip aboard this luxurious vehicle a joy.