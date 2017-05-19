The Aero E-Racer is Probably the Coolest Electric Motorcycle

Introduced to the world a few months ago at the renowned EICMA show in Milan, the Aero E-Racer is a stylish electric motorcycle which resulted from a year-long collaboration between Aero Motorcycles and the Italian motorcycle magazine InMot.

But these weren’t the only names involved in this project, as this uber cool bike also benefited from the attention to detail and expertise of many other incredible craftsmen from Italy, including Tacita, the team from behind the T-Race motorcycle – the first electric bike to participate in a desert rally. As you would expect, the Aero E-Racer is nothing short of amazing.

Based on the Tacita T-Race Diabolika, the Aero E-Racer seems to be the ideal mix between a gas-powered street racer and a commuter-centric electric bike. Featuring an aluminum tubular frame, an elegant leather saddle with a classic diamond pattern and contrasting stitching, as well as blue led lights at the front, this motorcycle is what electric dreams are made of.

A kevlar and carbon fiber body add to the aesthetic appeal, while the electric asynchronous three-phase induction engine promises 34 hp – if the 10.6 kWh battery pack has enough energy to keep everything running. A five-speed gearbox, a 300mm front disc, and 19’’ wheels are also part of the project, which promises a mileage of 100 miles in an urban environment. Charging time? From 20% to full charge in less than four hours. Not bad, right?

