The 8 Best Watches for Summer Getaways

Summer is in full bloom and everybody’s planning their holidays right now; as much as we like to admit it or not, we’re all pretty interested in how we look when we travel. For our dream vacation, we choose the best clothes out there and obviously, we need to match them with the right accessories. For women, that might be pretty complicated, but in the case of men, the ideal accessories are definitely watches.

We spend as much time looking at watches as women spend looking at shoes – actually, that’s probably not true. But either way, if you’re on a quest to find the best watches for this summer, you’ve come to the right place. With the help of Chronoexpert, we found 8 amazing timepieces you should totally check out this summer. Let’s see them.

8. Louis Vuitton Tambour Spin Time GMT

Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Spin Time GMT is probably the best choice for those of you who travel to different time zones this summer, because this watch exhibits dual time. But whereas many dual time zone watches are almost impossible to read, the Spin Time is wonderfully crafted and allows the user to figure out what time it is at home with the utmost of ease.

Moreover, it looks nothing short of gorgeous and comes in a variety of colors, with the second time zone beautifully displayed right under the first one. As for the material, Louis Vuitton’s Spin Time is usually made out of stainless steel, so it will probably last you a lifetime. Prices start in the range of $6,000.

7. Ralph Lauren Automotive Skeleton

Ralph Lauren’s incredible Automotive Skeleton is probably the perfect timepiece for any car enthusiast. After all, the renowned American designer has one of the word’s most impressive car collections, so he probably knows a thing or two about cars, and watches. With many details inspired by the automotive world, this exquisite watch also displays a cool skeleton movement, which turns it into an extremely elegant accessory.

This particular model was made with stainless steel, leather and features a lovely wood bezel. And if you’re traveling by car this summer, then there’s no other watch that’s going to fit better on your wrist.

6. Bulgari Carbon Gold

Bulgari has been making exquisite watches for a very long time and they never seem to disappoint. Is there a better way of feeling cool than wearing a lightweight, rose-gold plated watch, with a stunning carbon look? Less likely. And by the way, this stunning timepiece combines pure Italian styling with Swiss craftsmanship.

The Carbon Gold is simply beautiful and it’s that type of watch that goes well with probably anything you might be wearing, from a suit to shorts with a palm tree motif.

5. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore

Equipped with a fantastic case made from black ceramic or many other precious materials and a sapphire crystal, the Royal Oak Offshore is undoubtedly one of the best watches ever made on Planet Earth. Most of its components are made out of titanium and the dial is so alluring that you’ll find yourself looking at your watch not to tell what time it is, but just to see it again.

This is also one of the best recommendations for divers, as it is waterproof up to 300 meters. You’re not going to dive that deep anyway, but at least you know you can and that your watch will be safe.

4. Bell and Ross Vintage

If you don’t have a penchant for ultra-modern watches that are just too complicated to look at, the Bell and Ross Vintage might be the right timepiece for you. It has a simple, yet tasteful design and it complements a casual outfit like none other. Made in Switzerland using nothing but the best components, this watch combines an impressive movement with its simplistic appearance.

In comes in a wide variety of colors, complementing each other nicely, but we totally love this elegant black version.

3. Nomos Tangente

Nomos Tangente is another watch that sacrifices overly-complex dials for a simple design that looks super chic. This watch has been made for both men and women, and it’s supposed to be a top-notch accessory for the right outfit. This model proves that black and silver don’t go out of style and it does it, ironically, with style.

The greatest thing about this watch is that you won’t have to take a loan to be able to afford it. Therefore, it’s the best alternative for people who either don’t want to overspend on a luxurious watch or are in no financial position to do so.

2. Breitling Superocean Abyss

Hands down one of the most beautiful watches ever made, the Breitling Superocean Abyss is just perfect for a trip to the.. ocean. The brilliant Swiss watchmakers from Breitling have proved once again that they make no compromises when it comes to manufacturing affordable, yet highly modern watches, with all kinds of stylish versions of the Superocean being up for the grabs.

But we prefer the model above, because silver, yellow and black have never looked so amazing together. This is the best choice for men who love robust watches they can actually feel on their wrists. The bracelet is sturdy enough and it has a buckle-type clasp, ensuring that it’s not going to come off your wrist when you least expect it.

1. Rolex Datejust

A Rolex watch doesn’t need any introduction. The renowned Swiss watchmaker has a long and illustrious history in this business, and it has provided some of the best watches for decades. Rolex is known for the prices of their watches than for the watches themselves, and that’s a pity. The price, however, is totally justified, since you get top-notch quality and an iconic design that will never go out of style.

Used Rolex watches hold their value for a very long time, and even better, some of them could be worth even more as the years go by. The Datejust is one of the brand’s popular designs, for good reason. It goes well with any possible outfit you might think of, and will help you turn a few heads on the streets anywhere you might go to. The ladies can wear it too, since there is a model of Datejust made specifically for them.