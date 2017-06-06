The $75M Somma Way Villa is Our Idea of Paradise

Located at 10697 Somma Way, in a select area of Los Angeles, California, this extraordinary Spanish-styled villa will cover 40,000 square feet of astonishing living spaces, with views and amenities to die for. The lavish mansion before you was specially designed to offer its next owners the privilege of enjoying the finest things in life, just a few minutes away from iconic Los Angeles landmarks like Hotel Bel-Air, Rodeo Drive or the famous Santa Monica Pier.

The price for such a mesmerizing package? $75 million, as you’ve probably noticed already, but this wide selection of amazing digital renderings will give you a glimpse of what’s to come to those of you who can actually afford it. Upon completion, this stunning residence will include 8 bedrooms, 21 full bathrooms, 6 bars, 2 swimming pools, an indoor basketball court, recording studio, an outdoor video system, as well as a complete spa and wellness center – there’s also an underground auto showroom, but that’s just a low blow for car enthusiasts like me.

Originally constructed back in 1960, the initial home used to brag about 5,000 square feet of space, with 6 bedrooms, a small swimming pool and gorgeous views, but this lavish mansion will be 10 times more incredible, to say the least. The property was listed on the market for the first time back in 2002 and it was sold only in 2013 when someone decided to turn it into the real masterpiece before you.

Feel free to put your vivid imagination to good use; for $75 million, the sky’s the limit. You could even get an extra 34,500 square foot lot, if you want even more space, but that’s another part of the story. In the meantime, chilling out and enjoying life inside this palatial residence might provide you with the inspiration needed to spend even more money.

