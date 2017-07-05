The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Puts 700 Ponies To Work

Everyone should sit back, relax, and feast their eyes on the incredible 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Porsche has finally unleashed their most powerful road-legal 911 ever at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and the numbers are just jaw-dropping.

The Germans have worked their magic on the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine – based on the unit found in the Turbo S model – and took its power output to an astonishing 700 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, thus allowing the lucky driver of this beast to experience a 0 to 100 km/h time in just 2.8 seconds, while 0 to 60 mph will be done in a mere 2.7 seconds.

The engine now features larger turbochargers, an additional water-spray cooling system and a bespoke lightweight titanium exhaust system, while a customized seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox has been attached to this impressive powerplant, allowing the Porsche to max out at 211 mph (340 km/h).

The GT2 RS sends all its power to the rear wheels, while the chassis benefits from rear-axle steering, a specially calibrated PSM and ultra sticky tires to help you keep this beast under control. Speaking of which, a set of standard ceramic brakes has also been added to the package to make sure you can stop it as well.

There is plenty of carbon fiber to go around, with the bonnet, front wings, rear side intakes and a few parts of the rear being all made from the lightweight material. The roof, on the other hand, was manufactured out of magnesium, with this Porsche weighing in at just 1,470 kg (3,240 lbs) – which is basically a small car’s weight.

But customers may also want to go for the Weissach package, which shaves off another 30 kg by making use of even more carbon-fiber and titanium parts. That includes the roof, anti-roll bars and the coupling rods on both axles, with magnesium wheels added to this stunning package.

On the inside, red Alcantara, black leather and carbon trim add to the exclusivity of this model, while the optional Chrono package adds a performance display for lap times and a lap trigger controlled through the Porsche Track Precision App. Last but not least, we should mention price-tags: the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS starts off at £207,506 in the UK, with US customers will have to pay at least $293,200 for this beast.