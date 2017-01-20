The 2018 Ford Mustang Has New Features Hiding Beneath Its Sleek Exterior

Following a successful career, the sixth generation of the Ford Mustang is now receiving its most expected facelift, with the 2018 Ford Mustang having been tweaked to provide drivers nothing but the best from the famous car manufacturer. New headlights, a redesigned front bumper, a wider front grille and a resculpted bonnet are all part of the redesigning efforts, but there are many other goodies to talk about.

There are also new C-shaped rear light clusters, and a black diffuser and a small rear win for the GT versions can be seen at the back as well. But what really got people talking is the fact that Ford is letting the 3.7-liter V6 option go, with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter V8 versions having been connected to 10-speed automatic transmissions.

The V8 engine now features a direct injection and port fuel injection, adding to the power sent to the car’s rear wheels through the upgraded manual gearbox, with a twin-disc clutch and a dual-mass flywheel.

On the other hand, the surprising 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine is set to deliver even more torque than before. Other revisions worth mentioning include the optional digital cluster, with a 12″ screen replacing the analog gauges, as well as the active valve exhaust system for an adjustable V8 soundtrack.

The 2018 Ford Mustang also shows off a range of active safety systems, such as Pre-Collision Assist with pedestrian detection, distance alert, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist and Driver Alert System.

New shock absorbers, a new cross-axis joint in the rear suspension and new stabilizer bars should help you stay safe when you’re having fun with this ride, while the cabin teases with hand-stitched wrap with contrasting details and padded knee bolsters in the center console, complemented by various aluminum touches. What’s not to love?

