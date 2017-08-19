The 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition Takes Your Breath Away

Showing off a unique red-and-white livery, complementing its incredibly good looks, the limited-edition 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition was specially built to honor the company’s 1967 24 Hours Of Le Mans victory. We’re sure of us were alive back then, let alone there to enjoy the moment, but feel free to take a step back in time and glance upon Ford’s impressive achievement.

Today, Ford celebrates the 1967 Le Mans-winning GT40 Mark IV race car with this jewel. Featuring a Race Red exterior paint scheme, with white stripes, and a stunning exposed carbon fiber package, plus 20″ one-piece forged aluminum wheels, red brake calipers and silver wing mirror caps, this thing is to die for. But let’s not be that dramatic!

The Heritage Edition will be available only on 2018 Ford GT models and shows off some interior changes as well, such as carbon fiber seats with red stitching, red seatbelt webbing, anodized gray paddle shifters and dark stainless appliqués on the instrument panel, x-brace and door register bezels – that should be more than enough to make the entire driving experience even more pleasant.

A serialized identification plaque and exposed matte carbon fiber on the door sills, air register pods, and center console will make sure everyone will recognize just how special this vehicles really is. We’ll end with a quick question though: how good do you imagine this particular Ford would be as a racer at Le Mans?