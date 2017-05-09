The 2017 Techart GrandGT is Eager To Impress

Based on the latest Porsche Panamera, the Techart GrandGT is a gorgeous aesthetic refinement program that aims to shock and awe every single one of us – it does that very easy. With a Techart power kit and a custom exhaust system currently in development, the final upgrade package will be a thing of madness.

Customers may go for a dynamic looking aerodynamic widebody kit right now, including an integrated front splitter and larger air intakes with an optimized air flow. The bold bonnet is made out of carbon fiber, while the rear is now home to a custom diffuser with four fins and a set of carbon fiber trimmed titanium double-tailpipes. The large rear wing can’t be ignored either.

It might be worth mentioning that the GrandGT aero kit is complemented by a sporty set of 22″ Formula IV wheels, that will probably go well together with any paint job you may desire since their finish is fully customizable. On the inside, personalization is also available, with Techart’s in-house upholstery division eager to cater to any special preferences.

The finest Alcantara leather and lacquered or carbon fiber refined surfaces are along for the ride. A Techart type-7 sports steering wheel will replace the original, and you can have this customized as well, with exquisite leather, lacquered trims, carbon fiber segments or leather piping. Do you like what you see?

