The 2017 Porsche 911 GTS Is Better than Ever!

Porsche’s 911 GTS range is an incredible teaser to begin with, but the new 2017 models are better than ever, featuring a refreshed look that’s quite similar to the Porsche 991.2 facelift, as well as a new, impressive engineand plenty of interesting updates inside the cockpit.

Unveiled earlier this week at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the new Porsche 911 GTS is powered by a fresh 3.0-liter straight-six engine, complemented by two turbochargers and capable of delivering 450 hp and 550 Nm of torque.

Of course, the GTS range includes the Carrera GTS, the Carrera 4 GTS, Carrera GTS Cabriolet, Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet and the Targa 4 GTS, but you might be interested to know that the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe is the fastest of all, a sports car that’s able to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just a mere 3.6 seconds, with the PDK transmission helping out.

These impressive performance figures are joined by an improved fuel efficiency as well, something that seems a little bit less important when you’re choosing to park such a supercar in your driveway. Compared to the outgoing range, the facelifted models include updated headlights and taillights, as well as a new SportDesign front splitter, a black strip between the taillights for rear-wheel drive models, 20″ center locking black alloys and many other interesting details.

On the inside, all models show off Porsche’s Sport Chrono package, with extras including various Alcantara elements and four-way electrically adjustable seats. German drivers may purchase the entry-level GTS for 124,451 euros ($131,057) while the top of the range model may cost at least 144,919 euros ($152,612) for both the 4 GTS Cabriolet and Targa 4 GTS.

