Travel in Style with the 2017 Airstream Classic XL
We’re confident when we say we could easily guess what you prefer in terms of traveling, amenities and in-room features. But the new Airstream Classic XL is a completely different story, a new luxurious travel trailer which takes ‘roughing it up’ to the next level, and that’s only in a good way.
Airstream’s newest offering brings incredible comfort to the table, with 33 feet of breathtaking amenities that some home may still not include – don’t invite everyone in, because they might never want to leave for home again.
Each Classic XL trailer features several upscale conveniences, such as a touch panel electronic control system, four external pre-wired solar ports, a Polk audio system, complete with a 200W subwoofer, and many other goodies.
There’s even a large dinette on board, and a heated shower floor, but that charming Cognac Maple décor, throughout the cabin, makes it really hard to leave, as we’ve said earlier.
The 2017 Classic XL will set you back $135,600, which is a lot, to be honest, but once you discover it also includes a projector TV, a separate bathroom and a walk-in shower for the master bedroom, you’ll understand why Airstream continues to serve as the top trailer dealer around the world.