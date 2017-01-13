Travel in Style with the 2017 Airstream Classic XL

We’re confident when we say we could easily guess what you prefer in terms of traveling, amenities and in-room features. But the new Airstream Classic XL is a completely different story, a new luxurious travel trailer which takes ‘roughing it up’ to the next level, and that’s only in a good way.

Airstream’s newest offering brings incredible comfort to the table, with 33 feet of breathtaking amenities that some home may still not include – don’t invite everyone in, because they might never want to leave for home again.

Each Classic XL trailer features several upscale conveniences, such as a touch panel electronic control system, four external pre-wired solar ports, a Polk audio system, complete with a 200W subwoofer, and many other goodies.

There’s even a large dinette on board, and a heated shower floor, but that charming Cognac Maple décor, throughout the cabin, makes it really hard to leave, as we’ve said earlier.

The 2017 Classic XL will set you back $135,600, which is a lot, to be honest, but once you discover it also includes a projector TV, a separate bathroom and a walk-in shower for the master bedroom, you’ll understand why Airstream continues to serve as the top trailer dealer around the world.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus