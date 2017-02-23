The 2017 Marauder AMG Is Going For The Win

Inspired by the jaw dropping Mercedes-AMG GT R, the German automaker and the guys from Cigarette Racing Team have joined forces once again to develop the 2017 50′ Marauder AMG. This sleek, powerful, and obviously breathtaking powerboat is ready to pass the checkered flag first and grab nothing but the gold.

Reminiscent of the Marauder GT S Concept that was revealed two years ago, Cigarette Racing’s 50-feet Marauder has been put on a diet in order to brag about improved performance. According to Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes AMG GmbH, eight superb special editions powerboats have been created during the ten-year collaboration between these brands, but this one is the best yet.

The Cigarette 50 Marauder AMG packs twin quad-cam, four-valve Mercury Racing engines, with an astonishing output of 3,100 hp (2,312 kW) when running on race fuel. Aesthetically, this new Marauder powerboat benefits from Gorden Wagener’s expertise, with the interiors showing off various AMG touches, with sporty seats and all kinds of interesting details.

The colors can’t be ignored either, with the Green Hell Magno exterior reminding us of Nurburgring laps and fast days at the track. Also worth mentioning are the commemorative badges on the Marauder’s deck, hinting towards a very special powerboat. In the end, if you’re thinking about pricing, you’ll have to discover this piece of information by yourselves.

