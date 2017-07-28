Taste The Unique Charm of The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur

If you’d like to experience a completely different life, the one that India’s Rajput princes used to enjoy many, many years ago, you might be interested in packing your bags and paying the mesmerizing Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur a visit. Proudly sitting in the peaceful Rajasthani countryside, just a few minutes away from the city center of Jaipur, this high-end retreat displays an incredible architecture, surrounded by mesmerizing gardens, with pavilions and blissful reflection pools, that will charm you the minute you arrive here.

Jaipur looks like the perfect Bollywood movie set, with all its pink stone facades, mesmerizing palaces, or rose-hued sunsets, and if you’d like to discover this exotic destination, there’s no place better to do it than The Oberoi Rajvilas. This magical resort was specially designed to make anyone feel like royalty, with a dedicated staff that will take care of all your needs.

You will find 54 deluxe rooms and villas and 14 fully air-conditioned luxury tent here, each of them being extremely spacious and elegant, with Yoga sessions near an ancient Shiva temple, completing the relaxed state of mind and atmosphere people come to experience in Jaipur.

Fine Indian cuisine under the clear starry sky may be enjoyed in the resort’s lovely Surya Mahal courtyard, allowing you to drift off as enchanting music and dance performances overwhelm your senses. Have you packed your bags already?