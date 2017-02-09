Take Your Daily Dose Of Style At The Franklin, London

The charming British neighborhood of Knightsbridge, London, forms a suave backdrop to The Franklin. This stunning example of style and luxury is well worth its place on the high-end hotel scene of London, tucked away from the busy tourist zones within this spectacular urban landscape, and surrounded by a welcoming slice of greenery, courtesy of the beautiful Egerton Gardens.

Anouska Hempel’s trademark of decadence can be enjoyed from 35 wonderful guest accommodations at the Franklin, each of them boasting modern amenities, cozy seating areas, a signature bed with premium linens, and luxury bathrooms with designer toiletries.

Reopened last year after an incredible refurbishment, this lavish retreat incorporates classic elements and fine Italian details, with a soundtrack that seems to complement this wonderful atmosphere.

Nestled right in the heart of Kensington, The Franklin is just a few minutes away from the famous Harrods Department Store, the Royal Albert Hall, Hyde Park and some of London’s most renowned museums. So there are plenty of things to do out and around, and every other major attraction from London is within reach by just a few subway stops.

When you get back to the hotel, the Michelin-starred Italian Chef Alfred Russo will tease all your pallets at The Franklin Restaurant, where 30 guests wait in line – rumor has it – to savor some of the most delicious treats they’ve ever experienced. Looking out over the gardens, diners may savor their sophisticated dishes, thinking about what they want to do next in London. Nothing else to do but enjoy life to the fullest.

