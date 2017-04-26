Take Over the Track with The BMW HP4 Race Bike

BMW Motorrad has finally confirmed and detailed the full production version of the BMW HP4 Race bike and.. it’s just as incredible as expected. Set to feature a full carbon fiber frame that weights only 7.8 kg, this ravishing motorcycle benefits from 212 hp at 13,900 rpm and 88.5 lb.ft. of torque at 10,000 rpm, which should be more than enough for two wheels.

Other technical details worth mentioning include carbon fiber wheels, an Öhlins FGR 300 fork, the Öhlins TTX 36 GP shock, Brembo GP4 PR monoblock brake calipers and a close-ratio racing gearbox. The Launch Control & Pit Lane Limiter was probably not meant to be used on the streets, but the cool BMW HP Motorsport colours should make up for that.

Revealed at the Auto Shanghai 2017 show in China, the BMW HP4 RACE is a superbike in its own league. BMW Motorrad states that it “epitomises the brand’s reputation for innovation, pioneering technology and class-leading performance” and we tend to agree with them here, as we’ve never seen something so awesome on two wheels.

But unfortunately you should know that this carbon fiber motorcycle is a track-only bike, which means it’s not homologated for road use. Please note that only 750 units will be released into the wild, priced at £68,000 each, and you might have to hurry if you really want to enjoy one. Considering this is a rare breed and a BMW first, fans will probably go crazy over it. And, why not?

