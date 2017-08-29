Take a look at the Ulysse Nardin Executive Moonstruck Worldtimer

As you drool over the stylish Ulysse Nardin Executive Moonstruck watch, you need to know that only 100 such pieces will be adorning privileged wrists around the world. With a wonderful blend of simplicity, fine craftsmanship and premium materials, this new timekeeping wonder from Ulysse Nardin re-creates the Moon’s orbit and the apparent movement of the Sun around the globe, in a toned-down manner, that will surely turn a lot of heads whenever you go.

Featuring a platinum or 18kt rose gold case, coming in at 46 mm, this exquisite watch also packs double AR-coated sapphire crystals and it is water resistant to 100 meters. Movement is provided by the impressive Swiss automatic Ulysse Nardin in-house caliber UN-106, that comes with 30 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 50 hours.

Apart from standard functions such as hours, minutes and date, the Ulysse Nardin Executive Moonstruck Worldtimer can also show the position of the Sun and Moon in relation to Earth, the tides, and it has also a worldtimer function for the 24 cities on its dial. It’s actually the only astronomical wristwatch with the bright part of the moon always facing the sun, as it happens in real life.

The dial is 18kt gold, done in a stylish blue Earth motif and showing off a particularly easy-to-read map of the tides. All this time, the moon appears on a lower orbit, while a black alligator leather strap with a platinum or a 18kt rose gold folding clasp completes the overall design of the watch. The devil is in the details, and it would seem this watch is darker than most people will ever see.