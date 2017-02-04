Take a Look at the Glashütte Original Sixties Iconic Square Collection

The renowned German watchmaker has recently introduced a special collection called Glashütte Original Sixties Iconic Square, which consists of five lovely chronographs, that will be produced in a limited series of just 25 pieces, each. Featuring distinctive dials made by the Saxon manufactory’s own dial makers, and showing off stunning colors and fascinating visuals, this exquisite collection is reminiscent of models produced in the 1960s.

Set to be available in Glashütte Original Boutiques and selected retailers worldwide, the Sixties Iconic Square Collection was actually made using original tools and authentic methods from the 1960s. The result of an extremely complex and time-consuming process, these watches come in one of five colors – Sixties Iconic Forest, Sixties Iconic Ocean, Sixties Iconic Graphite, Sixties Iconic Tangerine and Sixties Iconic Fire.

Popular design elements like the square cushion shape, with domed dials, curved hands and idiosyncratic Arabic numerals inspired the Sixties Iconic Square Collection. The square 41.3 mm case comes in stainless steel, and has a convex AR-coated sapphire crystal, that’s water resistant to 30 meters. It houses the G.O. in-house caliber 39-34, with 51 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 40 hours.

Glashütte Original’s expert dial makers pay obsessive attention to each of the labor-intensive steps, in particular to the application of colored lacquers to achieve the precise hues and shading – Yes, all dials are lacquered. A matching Louisiana alligator leather strap finished everything off, allowing you to chose just one of 5 perfect watches.

