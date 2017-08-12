Take a Closer Look at the Brand New Wider 130 Yacht

The brand new Wider 130 is an incredible vessel, to say the least, specially designed to allow passengers to experience ‘the most of life at sea’, with a sleek and sporty exterior, luxury interiors and bespoke amenities, and numerous technical innovations.

The brilliant team from Wider Yachts also focused on light and space for this beauty, with floor-to-ceiling windows, a beautiful sky lounge, and a large waterside beach club standing out as the main features of the yacht. Found at the back of the yacht, this gorgeous external area enables owners to relax, sunbathe and play right by the water’s edge.

Showing off an aggressive look, with sharp lines and a touch of sportiness, the new Wider 130 also comes with 200 sq.m. of deck space, that should prove to be more than enough to satisfy all tastes and desires – apart from the generous beach club, the bridge deck aft is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining, while the foredeck is the best place to enjoy the sun’s warm rays.

On the inside, things remain equally impressive – as per usual, with Wider Yachts. The wonderful vessel before you will easily accommodate up to 12 guests in six stunning cabins, with a crew of seven standing by to satisfy their every whim. Every room promises impressive views of the surrounding ocean, with multiple salons aboard doing the same.

Blending in modern lines with state of the art equipment and mesmerizing furnishings and decorations, this gorgeous superyacht will most likely make you want to stay at sea forever. The highly efficient diesel-electric propulsion system will make any voyage unforgettable, except the one returning home.