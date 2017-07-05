Take a Break at the Stunning Westin Shenzhen Nanshan

Part of an iconic shopping complex, proudly sitting just a few minutes away from the popular shrunken playground of the Window of the World, the gorgeous Westin Shenzhen Nanshan is the ideal setting for anyone who wants to enjoy some time off, relaxing, dining and drinking, shopping, and discovering the magnificent sights of this unique part of the world.

Every morning you will wake up with superb views of the Shenzhen Bay, while the chic rooms around you will impress you with all kinds of interesting details, like bright green accents, modern luxuries, and pure white linens which seem to shine under the sun’s warm rays. Some say money can’t buy happiness, but the simple moments inside this high-end hotel will be cherished for years to come.

With 350 stunning rooms on offer, there’s bound to be one you will love; ranging from Deluxe rooms to the lavish Presidential Suite, each and every single accommodation features Heavenly Beds, LCD TVs, and Rain showerheads. And if you’re the more active type, the WestinWORKOUT gym will keep you in shape, while the hotel’s gorgeous pool and its whirlpool tub will keep you chilling – the poolside bar might also help to that end.

In terms of dining, the Westin Shenzhen Nanshan offers a plethora of options, including Daily Treats, with baked goodies and Jing Tea, Exchange for drinks and snacks, and Five Sen5es for a unique Dim Sum culinary experience. Grange Grill goes all out and all American, if you’d like to enjoy a juicy assortment of steaks. So if you’ve ever in Shenzhen, you should remember our recommendation!

More Info / Book Now →