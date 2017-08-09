Take a Break at the Breathtaking Wickaninnish Inn

We all need a break now and then and right now I really can’t think of a better location to recharge your batteries than this extraordinary retreat, hidden somewhere on Canada’s Vancouver Island. Located right on the edge of the spectacular Pacific Rim National Park, the gorgeous Wickaninnish Inn promises an unparalleled experience to anyone who wants to discover the untamed wilderness of Canada’s West Coast.

While you start packing your bags, allow us to give you a quick glimpse of what can be enjoyed here: first of all, you will probably come to this secluded corner of the Earth to relax and take it easy, but you could also get into a float plane to Hot Springs Cove, test your kayaking skills around Stubbs Island, hike through the old growth temperate rain forest, look out for whales or bears and enjoy a hot stone massage at The Ancient Cedars Spa and many other goodies.

Wickaninnish Inn has 75 deluxe guest rooms and suites on offer, each of them featuring a cozy fireplace, an individual balcony and a lovely deep soaker tub. Staying in and ordering something from room service might keep me busy for a while, and listening to the waves crashing on the shore below should be the ideal follow-up, but you might want to go outside pretty soon.

After a full day out and about, enjoying Mother Nature’s beauties, the hotel’s wonderful Pointe Restaurant and its panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean could be the perfect finale. A candlelit dinner with sustainable seafood, farm-fresh Vancouver Island produce, and the finest Pacific Northwest wines sounds like a awesome combination you shouldn’t miss out on, followed by a moonlit stroll on the beach and a nightcap to get you relaxed and ready for next day’s adventures.