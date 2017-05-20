SZ Bikes’ Equilibrium is One Hell of a Bike

I’m sorry, but that’s the truth of it. The new Equilibrium by SZ Bikes is a stylish way of staying in shape and moving around in a green urban environment. Entirely developed in Italy, this unique and eye popping project – in a good way – features a striking half-rim coloration that everyone will notice. Using aluminum for the frame, rims, pedals, handlebar and the seat tube, this ultra light bike aims to be a pleasant and reliable urban commuter.

SZ Bikes also equipped the Equilibrium with a front fork made entirely out of carbon fiber, which adds to a very low curb weight, and a minimalist Spyder Saddle, keeping in line with Italian design trends. Manufactured from a special flexible plastic material, this thing will be always soft and keep its shape no matter who rides this bicycle.

The Equilibrium by SZ Bikes also features a two-speed Automatic shifting Hub, which allows the user to ride easily even on uphill sections, while a hydraulic front disc brake takes care of the necessary braking power with precision. Oh, and there’s also little surprise, just in case someone plans to steal this beauty from you.

A built-in 120-decibel siren hidden into the taillight will start to scream as soon as someone lightly touches the bike. You could probably call it the ultimate urban bike, and since it costs just $824, it might be one of the most affordable as well.

