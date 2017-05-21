Sugar Beach Residences Look as Sweet as they Sound

One of the most incredible islands in the Caribbean, St. Lucia is as close to paradise as it gets, with its spectacular twin mountains, the Pitons, dominating this tropical heaven and being designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2004.

But things are about to get even more amazing, considering that you now have the chance to live right next to the winding rainforest trails of St. Lucia, its cascading waterfalls and sandy white beaches, at one of the five forthcoming homes at the Beachfront Collection at Sugar Beach.

Calling this magical island home would be a dream come true for most of us, but the Sugar Beach Residences are beyond our wildest dreams, and just a few lucky people will get this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live next to some of the Caribbean’s most alluring attractions.

Surrounded by lush vegetation, these stunning homes show off infinity-edge pools that overlook the beach, but that’s just a small part of their charm. A waterslide connects the swimming pool with a lower level hot tub, while the charming terrace, dining gazebo, and sunbathing area is ready to be enjoyed in the best of ways.

Easily described as a paradise with a key, these properties also pack custom Italian kitchens, outfitted with exquisite Gaggenau appliances. Cooking is definitely not the first thing in your mind when you glance upon the overwhelming natural beauty of the area, but it’s definitely something you will enjoy doing in this tropical paradise.

Set to cost at least $8.25 million, these outrageous homes are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

