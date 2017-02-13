Steve McQueen’s Porsche 911 R Found a New Owner

Actually, we’re talking about the Steve McQueen Edition Porsche 911 R – same story, different chapter. This exclusive supercar has been recently auctioned off for a jaw dropping €515,200 by RM Sotheby’s Paris, with part of the sum to be given to the Gustave Roussy foundation, one of the world’s leading cancer research institutes – an honorable cause, of course.

But this particular Porsche 911 R was well worth the money, considering the impressive range of options it comes with and the very special ‘paint to sample’ finish. The Steve McQueen Edition of the Porsche 911 R shows off a breathtaking Slate Grey exterior, with contrasting silver bonnet stripes and yellow Porsche lettering.

On the inside, the new owner of this four-wheel beast will get to enjoy exquisite black leather with houndstooth inserts, plus many other exclusive goodies. And please note the personalized illuminated door sills inscribed with McQueen’s famous quote: “Racing is life. Anything that happens before or after is just waiting”.

RM Sotheby’s auction in Paris also saw a number of other high-profile Porsche sales, with the ultimate star being a Porsche Exclusive 1995 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet, which was sold for an incredible €1.344.000. We guess our toys get more expensive, as our taste gets more refined.

