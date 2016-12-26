Staying at the Wonderful Hilton Berlin is A Must

Proudly sitting right in the heart of Berlin, just a few steps away from the beautiful Gendarmenmarkt, Hilton Berlin is more than just a high-end hotel – it’s probably the best place to start exploring this magnificent city, a stunning retreat where luxury meets comfort and style, with excellent service and incredible views as a welcomed bonus.

The hotel’s unique location is just perfect if you want to check out Berlin’s most important sights, with the Brandenburg Gate, Museum Island, Checkpoint Charlie, the Reichstag building or Alexanderplatz being all within walking distance. And it you want to go a bit further, don’t worry, the subway station is just in front of the hotel, so it couldn’t have been better.

But the chance to look out at the charming Gendarmenmarkt is the real treat offered by Hilton Berlin, with three landmark buildings, the Französischer Dom (French cathedral), the Konzerthaus (concert hall), and best of all, the Deutcher Dom (German cathedral), that’s literally just across the street from the hotel.

If you have the privilege to get a room or suite looking out to the German dome, you’ll be totally mesmerized by those unique views, and even if you don’t, you’ll still be able to enjoy them every morning, as you indulge yourselves into a delicious breakfast at the hotel’s Beletage Restaurant.

Every single room or suite at this luxurious hotel seems to ooze elegance, with all the modern amenities you could think of and plenty of interesting decor elements that are just picture perfect. A massive flat screen TV, a minibar, tea/coffee making facilities, a lovely desk with an ergonomic chair and gorgeous en-suite baths, will surely make your stay here unforgettable.

And the hotel’s attentive staff will leave a lasting impression on you as well, helping you with everything you might need or want. There’s a 24-hour concierge service, so you could get help with anything, at any moment of the day.

But Hilton Berlin will also charm you with its incredible LivingWell Health Club, featuring a modern fitness centre, a wonderful indoor pool and a jacuzzi, a sauna and a stream room, and offering many pampering treatments that are more than welcomed after a full day exploring the beauties of Berlin.

The hotel’s Listo Lobby Lounge is also an awesome place, where you can relax with a couple of drinks or snacks, and if you want to enjoy some fine German cuisine, the on-site Mark Brandenburg Restaurant is ready to tease all your pallets with nothing but delicacies.

