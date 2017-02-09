Staying At The Lodhi Might be The Experience Of A Lifetime

Minutes from New Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan, the renowned Delhi Golf Course, and the gorgeous medieval Nizamuddin complex, The Lodhi is your gateway to this incredible country’s exploration. This spectacular high-end hotel shows off an air of sophisticated calm, while being situated right at the heart of this cosmopolitan city.

With a design that could be easily described as Indian-contemporary, combining modern elements with handmade rugs and jaali screens., this mesmerizing place offers 40 incredible rooms for guests to experience. Cool stone floors, rich timber panels, discrete lighting, and the wonderful scent of fresh flowers will compliment anyone’s stay here, while the private balconies, cozy seating areas and the luxurious bathrooms will surely make your day.

Unwinding at one the hotel’s several restaurants and bars sounds like the next best thing to do. The Lodhi allows guests to enjoy pan-Indian, Mediterranean and South East Asian delicacies at the elegant ELAN Restaurant, while the Pool Café will seduce you with tasty cocktails and drinks.

If nothing else, the lavish spa will get your heart racing as you savor the most relaxing of treatments. Tennis & squash courts, a pilates studio, and also a gym are on offer for those of you of a more active nature, and you’ll probably love the outdoor swimming pool as well.

There’s also a charming cigar lounge, a library, a salon, and even a business centre on site, so wheter you’re in New Delhi for business or leisure, you’re in for a treat at The Dodhi.

