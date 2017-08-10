Starboard Has just Unveiled The Paddler’s Dream Board

The world’s best stand-up paddleboard (SUP) manufacturers always try to come up with the next best thing to keep enthusiasts happy, and Starboard is one of those companies. Their latest attempt to do so is a boundary-pushing design conceived with input from world-class athletes and industry-leading board shapers.

The 2018 All Star high-performance board is even faster than previous iterations, aiming to set new records in terms of speed and thrills. The nose volume is responsible for this, which has been enhanced for downwind surfing and better performance in choppy waters. Two parallel rails reduce rolling, while the beveled side planes of the hull make this the brand’s most stable board yet.

Those of you taking it straight to the waves will quickly notice a flatter and more concave tail, that will give you a more solid stance while paddling through the break. The new All Star paddleboard is just as well suited for entry-level riders as it is for elite racers. Future customers are also able to choose between Hybrid Carbon or Carbon Sandwich versions, set apart by their construction and recommended uses.

The Hybrid version ($2,449) is a recreational board for rookies, while the Sandwich ($3,779) is designed for racers who want to lead the pack in their next competition. It was made of EPC carbon and high-density PVC for lightweight durability and an efficient flex, which is probably a great combination for its goal.

Debuting this month, Starboard’s brand new All Star will get you smiling while riding that perfect wave.