Stand Out with the Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Black Camo
The whole point of camouflage is to help you blend in with the environment, but when we’re talking about black camo on a new superb timepiece from Bell & Ross, the result is quite the opposite. The renowned French luxury watchmaker has just unveiled the Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Black Camo, the newest addition to their successful line of “camouflage watches”.
Showing off a stunning matte black 42 mm case, the BR 03-92 Black Camo is ultra light and scratch-resistant, and I think it’s safe to assume that this military-styled watch is already turning a few heads with its eye catching dial.
Featuring a distinct black and gray camo patchwork pattern, the Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Black Camo is powered by the imressive BR-CAL.302 automatic movement, that’s backed up by 38 hours of power reserve. Other features worth mentioning include a sapphire crystal with AR coating, 100 meters of water resistance, and a stealthy black rubber strap that fits the vibe.
Bell & Ross also offers a synthetic fabric strap for this watch, in case you might fancy that option more, but either way, the BR 03-92 Black Camo will be priced $3,800. That’s really affordable if you ask us, but we still don’t know if we would take this beauty on the battlefield.