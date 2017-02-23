Spring’s Early Blessing: The new Aston Martin by Hackett Collection

The Aston Martin by Hackett capsule collection proved to be a massive hit from day one, that’s why the two iconic British brands have decided to join forces once again for a second collection. Designed for Spring/Summer 2017 and inspired by the new AM37 powerboat developed by Aston Martin, this twenty-two piece collection includes shirts, outerwear, knitwear, polo shirts, trousers, as well as bespoke accessories.

Aston Martin by Hackett represents a wonderful mix that’s reminiscent of the brands’ core values, brimming with naval tones of cobalt blue, navy and gray. Sophisticated and suitable for any weather, these pieces are well worth your time and.. money, of course.

The new Aston Martin by Hackett collection will be up for the grabs starting March 15th 2017, across global Hackett flagship stores and at Aston Martin’s dealership at No.8 Dover Street in London. It’s well worth mentioning that this new capsule collection also includes a wonderful navy Aston Martin launch bag, that could be the perfect travel bag for any fan of the British supercar maker.

Engineered from a technical bonded cloth, this thing is supposed to be water resistant, making it the ideal companion in a more than moist environment. The waterproof and breathable Loro Piana padded field jacket, a wool water resistant blouson, a cashmere half zipped sweater, as well as pique and flannel shirts and cotton polo shirts, are some of the pieces we would go for.

