The Special Dress Code for Royal Ascot 2017

If you’re either part of the British Royal Family or you’ve been invited to the famous Royal Ascot race, then you’re probably living the high life. And we’re sure you also know that in order to attend this type of event, you will need to respect a strict, formal dress code.

In this article, we will see what the Royal Ascot representatives have revealed about this year’s dress code. But first, some of you might be wondering..

What is the Royal Ascot?

The Royal Ascot is one of the world’s most prestigious horse races. It is three centuries old and takes place in Ascot, Berkshire, England. It’s an iconic event where the ruling class and other important people can participate, watch the race, dine and experience the high-class pleasures.

This year, the Royal Ascot event will be held from the 20th to the 24th of June. The price of a standard ticket starts from £37 pounds and can get to almost £220, depending on the enclosure.

What is this Year’s Dress Code?

Ascot has a reputation for having a formal dress code, a strict one we might add. This year it looks like they also allowed the jumpsuit into the high-class area. The organizers of this event have even explained why it took them this long to allow such a simple, yet interesting type of clothing into the elite area.

No matter what type of person you are, if you are attending the Royal Ascot, you will notice that this event is the perfect representation of style and fashion. In a way, you can get more fashion inspiration from this event than from the runway.

Every year, the Royal Ascot presents a style guide from which the customers can get inspired and choose what to wear to this sophisticated event.

Now, why would the organizers include the jumpsuits in this year’s dress code? They declared that the Royal Ascot wants its participants to acknowledge that their representatives recognize the seasonal trends and will update the dress code accordingly.

Are There Any Restrictions?

The style guide states that in the Royal Enclosure any jumpsuit should be full-length. The organizers revealed two examples of jumpsuits. One presents a model wearing a chic Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit. The second one shows a model with a jumpsuit with a white wrap over the top completed with long red trousers.

If you want, you can also go for a cropped style. The advantage of this outfit is that you can also wear it in the Queen Anne Enclosure. If you don’t want to get turned away by the organizers for not respecting the strict dress code, we suggest checking the images revealed by the organizers.

Not Respecting the Dress Code Can Be Embarrassing

There are a lot of race goers who got the dress code wrong, and they were not allowed to enter the event. If the examples above seem too sophisticated for you, you can search for the Floral jumpsuit by Marks and Spencer, the Green crepe overlay Jumpsuit by Warehouse or the Mae frill jumpsuit by Whistles.

