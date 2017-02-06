Soori Bali Looks More Than Seductive Than Ever Right Now

We all know Bali is one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations right now, for so many reasons that we can’t even begin to count. A land already known as one of the world’s most beautiful places to chill out and relax, Bali seems somewhat difficult to describe, but Soori Bali manages to invent a whole new level of style and sophistication – luxury is a given here.

Surrounded by mountains, verdant rice fields, and black-sand beaches, this breathtakign resort allows guests to take a closer look at the Indian Ocean and all the magic it has to offer. Set right on the edge of the ocean, between Mount Batukaru and terraced rice fields, Soori Bali is the place where we’d love to spend every winter from now on.

This spectacular retreat has been beautifully decorated to be your luxurious home away from home, with a dreamy ambiance and a modern Indonesian vibe about itself. Warm, innovative spaces seem to flow easily from one room to the next, complemented by the resort’s superb landscaped gardens and architectural ponds.

Soori Bali offers 48 incredible villa for you to choose from, featuring all the wonderful design elements and amenities associated with modern luxury living. There’s also a lavish spa center, offering rejuvenating spa treatments, and an infinity edge pool where you might spend most of your day.

And we shouldn’t forget about the resort’s charming two-level restaurant, where you could serve anything from Continental to Indonesian and Japanese delights. With so many things on offer, there’s no point thinking about your return home.

More Info / Book Now →

