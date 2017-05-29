Single-Engine Magic: The new Diamond Aircraft DA50-V

Diamond Aircraft‘s new DA50-V took everyone by surprise a few weeks ago at the 2017 Aero Friedrichshafen aviation show in Germany, where this stunning high-performance single-engine airplane has been premiered in three different variants. Described as a real game changer, the production version of this airplane will be powered by either a 230-hp or a 260-hp Safran/SMA engine that burns jet fuel at an outstanding rate of just 6.8 gallons per hour.

With this incredibly efficient engine, the new Diamond Aircraft DA50-V is able to achieve speeds of up to 199 mph and fly for as far as 1,174 miles, which is more than impressive in our books. Coupled with a maximum payload of 1,256 pounds, these figures look amazing in a world dominated by jet-propelled airplanes.

Diamond Aircraft’s DA50 benefits from a carbon fiber fuselage, making it durable and lightweight, and since it’s packing Garmin G1000 NXi avionics, with the advanced GFC700 autopilot, along with leather seats and chrome trim, this classy-looking plane is stylish, comfortable and pretty easy to pilot.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, the DA50 will be available in three versions, specifically the four-seat 230 hp DA50-IV, the five-seat DA50-V, and the seven-seat DA50-VII. The latter also benefits from retractable gear and a Safran/SMA diesel engine or the Ivchenko Progress/Motor Sich AI-450S turbine. A custom paint scheme is also available as an option, adding to the charm of this old-school modern-day airplane.

