Shelby’s 50th Anniversary Super Snake Mustang Is A Potent Beast

The Shelby name and everything it stands for is celebrating five decades since the original Super Snake came to life, with a new, limited Anniversary Edition, ready to take your breath away. The 2017 Shelby Super Snake Mustang will make only 500 future owners really happy, once they pay exactly $69,995 MSRP for the privilege of calling this beast their own.

Shelby and Ford Performance worked together on improving the suspension and upgrading the braking system of this menacing Mustang, with big Wilwood rotors and six-piston calipers being now part of the package. But what’s even more impressive is that Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 has been supercharged to develop 670 hp, and it can be further tweaked to unleash 750 ponies on the roads.

According to Shelby, the Super Snake will do 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds and run the quarter-mile in just 10.9 seconds. Each of these special Mustangs will come with a serial number from Shelby, featured in the official registry of the brand – just to add to the exclusivity.

Aesthetically, the new Super Snake features a redesigned hood, grille, front splitter, rear spoiler, and tail panel, with a new diffuser and a lower rear splitter also making a difference. The bodywork also features the necessary racing stripes and special anniversary badges.

On the inside, however, future owners of this beast will get special door sills, a gauge cluster with Shelby by Autometer wireless gauges and the official Shelby serial on a dash plaque. The 2017 Super Snake has more base performance content than any other version in the brand’s history so feel free to put that statement to the test.

