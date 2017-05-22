Shelby’s 2017 Super Snake Concept is Out on the Prowl

The Super Snake is an iconic muscle car name, synonymous with the most outrageous Ford Mustangs ever created by the specialists at Shelby American. Designed to be straight-line monsters, these crazy Mustangs will easily put to shame any other automotive project, that’s why today we’re proud to introduce Shelby’s newest beast, the 2017 Super Snake Concept.

Officially dubbed as the Widebody Concept, this hardcore Mustang was specially designed to deliver the ultimate thrills around a racetrack, with serious mechanical upgrades and a redesigned exterior and interior aiming to take your breath away in the blink of a second. Unfortunately we don’t know yet if you could also take it for a spin on public roads as well or when it will actually reach production, so don’t get too excited yet.

Nonetheless, we do know that Shelby has installed an incredible supercharged 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, capable of delivering 750 hp, which is way more than the top-of-the-line Mustang GT350 and its 526 hp. To handle all this extra power Shelby has equipped this beast with four-piston Brembo calipers and 16-inch rotors at the front and 14-inch rotors at the rear.

Other upgrades worth mentioning include an adjustable coilover suspension, new rear lower control arms, a 4-inch wider rear track and a 2.5-inch wider track up front. This is every petrolhead’s dream come true, although Shelby will keep us on the edge of our seats just a bit more.

