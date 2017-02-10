Shangri-La Vancouver is All Kinds of Extraordinary

Shangri-La’s renowned hospitality is now available for your enjoyment right in the heart of Vancouver’s beautiful coast, in the city’s tallest building, the eye catching 62-storey Living Shangri-La tower. Here, a breathtaking Asian-inspired decor and an ultra-modern restaurant await your presence for the ultimate seduction, while the hotel’s marvelous spa will try to give a new meaning to the word pampering.

Rising high above its downtown foundations, the Shangri-La hotel in Vancouver is located in proximity to the Pacific Ocean and BC’s Coast Mountain Range. So you’re close to every major attraction in town, but if you want to stay in, there are plenty of things to do inside the hotel as well. Who says money can’t buy happiness?

As you would expect, Shangri-La Vancouver champions unabashed luxury. Each and every single room found on the hotel’s 15 floors offers stunning views of the town, mountains or the ocean, plus state-of-the-art entertainment, as well as a digital PVR to record and play back live TV. Bedside controls will allow guests to adjust the lighting and mood at the flick of a switch, which is not something you see to often, even in high-end hotels.

The hotel’s MARKET restaurant and bar is all about a chic atmosphere, with locally sourced fare masterfully transformed into Michelin Star-worthy dishes. We’ve mentioned a spa earlier and we have to tell you more things about this lavish place. Called CHI, the hotel’s gorgeous spa offers many interesting treatments and special rooms, but nothing can beat the wonderful pool, that even features underwater music. How cool is that?

