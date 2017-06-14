 SevenFriday S2/01 is the Perfect Match for any Outfit

Announced earlier this year at Baselworld, SevenFriday’s newest collection, the S-Series, aims to take your breath away with timepieces like the SevenFriday S2/01, the first watch from this new exciting line. Featuring a square PVD case, that has a similar design with the watches from the P-Series, this new timepiece honors the industrial designs of earlier SevenFriday watches – the S1/01 is said to have been inspired by clean industries and recycling.

But the S2/01 puts out a vintage vibe, with a 47 mm stainless steel case and that interesting ring manufactured out of sandblasted PVD antique brass. The antique brass animation ring complements the dial in the most beautiful way possible, giving it a raw industrial look. Set to cost only $1,250, the SevenFriday S2/01 will be also able handle 30-meter deep waters, and that’s only part of its appeal.

The attention to details involved with this watch is incredible, with the hour hand finished in brass, the rhodium minute hand, hardened anti-reflective mineral glass, a partially skeletonized metallic dial and a polished rhodium SevenFriday plate. There are also exposed screws throughout the dial, which contribute to this alluring industrial look.

The exposed balance wheel at 7 o’clock also adds to the appeal, while the vintage-looking padded black leather strap completes everything wonderfully. The SevenFriday S2/01 is powered by the 82S5 Miyota movement – nothing too sophisticated, but it comes with a 40-hour backup. At the end of the day, this timepiece will help you make a statement wherever you go.

