Sentosa Cove Residence is a Stunning $15+ Million Paradise

Singapore is home to some of the world’s most incredible buildings, that will probably mesmerize people for generations, but there are many other reasons why you might want to consider moving here for good.

The spectacular Sentosa Cove residence before you could be one of those reasons, a one-of-a-kind property found at Ocean Drive, promising serene ocean views and 6,802 square feet of luxurious living areas, set to spoil your senses, if you happen to afford splashing out $15+ million on this dream home.

Nestled on the eastern coast of Sentosa Island, in a residential-cum-marina development, this property is the first and only true oceanfront residence up for the grabs in Singapore, allowing foreigners the rare chance to get a landed property in this bustling metropolis.

Showing off a stunning modern architecture, mixing raw wood, polished steel and fair-faced concrete in the best of ways, this extraordinary home uses luxurious Euro finishes to create intimate spaces and a wonderful appeal. The first floor includes a grand living area, with expansive glass panels allowing you to enjoy alluring views of the pool or the sea, while the lovely dining area is linked by a timber bridge and leads to the outdoor terrace, where you might want to spend most of your day.

All bedrooms are located on the second floor, promising privacy, warm spaces, and a laid-back atmosphere, with the master bedroom facing the sea and extended by a balcony. On this level you will also find a gorgeous study/family area, promising views which extend from the waterway to the sea.

Other amenities worth mentioning are the wine cellar and the AV room, found in the basement, from where the entire environment is controlled, while a room just for your guests can be found on the first floor. Any other words seem to be useless by now and, as with life in general, it is all about the experience.

