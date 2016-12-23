The Segway One S1 Will Get Your Heart Racing

The new Segway One S1 is yet another example of electric personal transportation, with the company’s innovative concepts making their way once again onto a dynamic market and impressing everyone with a unique design and interesting specs as well.

Segway’s new compact electric unicycle weighs in at just 25 pounds and could easily carry you around, as long as you don’t go passed 220 pounds. Riders can travel up to 15 miles on a single charge, with a top speed of up to 12.5 mph thanks to its lithium-ion batteries.

The American unicycle masters have found that riders with a nimble skill set will master this device in just about an hour, which means it’s super easy to handle.

The One S1 will be on display at CES where Segway will perform a comprehensive product demonstration, and offer visitors a unique opportunity to evaluate this unicycle’s features, accessories and good looks first hand.

Future buyers of this cool little thing will have to download the Ninebot app, which can provide any new rider with a tutorial on how to handle the Segway One S1, as well as vital stats about their ride – speed, the ability to enable carry or lock mode, engage speed limit mode, customize lighting and so on.

There are also some accessories that you might find useful, such as training wheels, a kickstand, protective bumpers and graphic decals. Nothing but good news from Segway!

